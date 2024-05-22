Playback speed
Melissa McAtee on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 27

Dr. Joseph Sansone
May 22, 2024
10
Transcript

Pfizer whisle bliwer Melissa McAtee stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss dangers of COVID-19 shots and mRNA technology. Melissa shared her perspective and shared photos of glowing C19 shots. Melissa also reported that the flue shots now contain mRNA technology.

Melissa McAtee 1 hour sworn testimony of evidence

https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/6d0185ca-943e-4479-9034-d95fb7f29c7e

Powerpoint for people to download

https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1HXZ43qkrlqza95RnCrETzciWmVMQXbT3/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=114092366192728939485&rtpof=true&sd=true

Video also available on Rumble and Clouthub

