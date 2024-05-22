Pfizer whisle bliwer Melissa McAtee stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss dangers of COVID-19 shots and mRNA technology. Melissa shared her perspective and shared photos of glowing C19 shots. Melissa also reported that the flue shots now contain mRNA technology.
Melissa McAtee 1 hour sworn testimony of evidence
https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/6d0185ca-943e-4479-9034-d95fb7f29c7e
Powerpoint for people to download
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1HXZ43qkrlqza95RnCrETzciWmVMQXbT3/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=114092366192728939485&rtpof=true&sd=true
Video also available on Rumble and Clouthub
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Melissa McAtee on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 27