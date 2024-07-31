Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Lawyer Lisa Miron on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 36

Bird Flu, Lock Down Simulation, Smart Cities, Covenant of Mayors and More...
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Jul 31, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Lawyer Lisa Miron stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss Bird Flu, Lock Down Simulation, Smart Cities, Covenant of Mayors and More...

https://www.globalcovenantofmayors.org/our-cities/

KICLEI
Who Funds ICLEI?
Critique of FCM and ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection Programs: Data Harvesting and Connections to International Green Energy Interests…
Read more
a day ago · 9 likes · 4 comments · Gather 2030

Action4Canada pushes back

https://rumble.com/v58zlu2-winnipeg-plan-20-50-delegation.html

Canadian Group pushing back

https://substack.com/home/post/p-146914002

https://completestreetsforcanada.ca/

Video also available on CloutHub and Rumble.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here or Give Send Go here.

Thank you for reading Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone. This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Share

Refer a friend

2 Comments
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Recent Episodes
Medical Freedom vs. Medical Tyranny:Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Dr. Marivic Villa, Dr. Andrew Zywiec
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Joseph Sansone on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson - 7-23-2024
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Emerald Robinson
Dr. Marivic Villa on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 35
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Michelle Utter on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 34
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Andrew Zywiec on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, Ep 33
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Len Ber on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP32
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 31
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Dr Astrid Stückelberger