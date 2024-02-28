Lawyer Lisa stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to to discuss 15 minute cities, the Covenant of Mayors, WHO, and WEF. Shockingly food consumption is targeted to be reduced down to 40% of current levels. Clothing is to be rationed down to three items. Automobiles are to be eliminated. The importance of watching your local county and municipal governments was discussed.
Lawyer Lisa (Lisa Miron) on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 13