Lawyer Lisa (Lisa Miron) on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 13

Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
LawyerLisa
Feb 28, 2024
Transcript

No transcript...

Lawyer Lisa stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to to discuss 15 minute cities, the Covenant of Mayors, WHO, and WEF. Shockingly food consumption is targeted to be reduced down to 40% of current levels. Clothing is to be rationed down to three items. Automobiles are to be eliminated. The importance of watching your local county and municipal governments was discussed.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Dr. Joseph Sansone
LawyerLisa
