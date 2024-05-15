Playback speed
Share post
Karen Kingston on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 26

China's Apparent Plans for Global Domination
Dr. Joseph Sansone
May 15, 2024
4
Transcript

Karen Kingston stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss China's new law requiring companies and their officers that do business in China to serve the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese military. Karen explains how China is infiltrating governments around the world to do its bidding. Is China affecting the U.S. governemnt’s decision to allow the on going border invasion? Karen also raises questions about Elon Musk’s operations in China and national security concerns.

Karen Kingston is a Biotech Analyst and Med-legal Advisor with the expertise and evidence required to provide citizens with the evidence and words to understand and articulate the COVDI-19 crimes committed against them under the guise of public health safety and national security.

This post is also available on Clouthub and Rumble.

The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report is an evidence-based, med-legal analysis of mRNA technologies and the dangers of the rapidly growing synthetic biology industry.
By Karen Kingston

4 Comments
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Appears in episode
Dr. Joseph Sansone
