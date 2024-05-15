Karen Kingston on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 26

Karen Kingston stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss China's new law requiring companies and their officers that do business in China to serve the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese military. Karen explains how China is infiltrating governments around the world to do its bidding. Is China affecting the U.S. governemnt’s decision to allow the on going border invasion? Karen also raises questions about Elon Musk’s operations in China and national security concerns.

Karen Kingston is a Biotech Analyst and Med-legal Advisor with the expertise and evidence required to provide citizens with the evidence and words to understand and articulate the COVDI-19 crimes committed against them under the guise of public health safety and national security.

