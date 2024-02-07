40

Karen Kingston on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 10

Texas Pfizer Lawsuit, Brooke Jackson Case, Nanotechnology, Plasmid DNA, and More!
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Feb 07, 2024
40
Transcript

No transcript...

Our brilliant friend, Karen Kingston, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, to discuss the Texas lawsuit against Pfizer, the Brook Jackson Case, Nanotechnology, Plasmid DNA, turbo cancers and more.

Karen explains why the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which shattered the myth that Pfizer has immunity, is important and how this could lead to future criminal prosecutions. She also gives her take on the Brook Jackson case.

As the conversation progresses, Karen Kingston, also explains how the spike proteins allow the nanoparticles to get into the cells and deliver various payloads. Plasmid DNA contamination, turbo cancers, myocarditis, VAIDS, and other issues are discussed.

Karen Kingston is a Biotech Analyst and Med-legal Advisor with the expertise and evidence required to provide citizens with the evidence and words to understand and articulate the COVDI-19 crimes committed against them under the guise of public health safety and national security. Unlike other legal and medical experts, Kingston understands the EUA and ‘vaccine’ med-legal landscape, its loop holes, and where Pfizer forfeited their alleged iron-clad immunity so that the Big pharma giant can be criminally prosecuted and convicted. Karen was one of the first to blow the whistle on the nanotechnology in C19 and the C19 bioweapon injections.

40 Comments
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Appears in episode
Dr. Joseph Sansone
