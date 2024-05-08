Playback speed
James Roguski On Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 24

Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
James Roguski
May 08, 2024
10
Transcript

JosephSansone.Substack.com JamesRoguski.Substack.com James Roguski stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else to discuss the international terrorism organization called the WHO. We discussed the WHO amendments as well as the importance of getting bioweapon injections banned.

This video also available on Rumble and Clouthub.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Appears in episode
Dr. Joseph Sansone
James Roguski
