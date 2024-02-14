21

Interest of Justice Team on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 11

Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
Interest of Justice
Feb 14, 2024
21
Dustin and Xylie of the Interest of Justice team stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss Interest of Justices position as stakeholders at WHO, and their upcoming legal filings and the potential impact these may have across the world. Dustin and Xylie outline their planned legal actions, including an upcoming injunction seeking to ban the C19 injections in Costa Rica, potentially within the next 30-60 days. They discuss the impact this will have in the United States and elsewhere. Also discussed, was the court’s ruling that the former Costa Rican Heath Minister lied by claiming the injections were FDA approved.

21 Comments
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Appears in episode
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Interest of Justice
