Interest of Justice Team on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 11

Dustin and Xylie of the Interest of Justice team stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss Interest of Justices position as stakeholders at WHO, and their upcoming legal filings and the potential impact these may have across the world. Dustin and Xylie outline their planned legal actions, including an upcoming injunction seeking to ban the C19 injections in Costa Rica, potentially within the next 30-60 days. They discuss the impact this will have in the United States and elsewhere. Also discussed, was the court’s ruling that the former Costa Rican Heath Minister lied by claiming the injections were FDA approved.

Share

Refer a friend