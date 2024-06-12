Playback speed
Hrvoje Moric on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 30

Geopolitics & Empire
Jun 12, 2024
Hrvoje Moric stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone. We discussed foreign policy, wars, globalism, technocracy, the State Department's enemies list, demonic influences, and more. Hrvoje Moric is the host of the Geopolitics and Empire podcast and has interviewed countless movers and shakers over the past several years. Hrvoje is a brilliant analyst with tremendous insight. Be sure to visit his substack and website.

Also available on CloutHub and Rumble.

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.

https://geopoliticsandempire.com

http://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com/

Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
