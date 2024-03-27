Dr. Andrew Zywiec on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 17

@doctorzywiec on (X) Twitter

Dr. Andrew Zywiec, M.D., CTP, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss his experience as a whistle blower medical doctor in New York early in the pandemic. Toward the end of this powerful interview we discussed his fight against gender mutilation of children as well as his personal sacrifice to save a few thousand people from getting the Covid injection. Dr. Zywiec shares that he took the C19 shot so he could still work at the NYC hospital system knowing it was harmful so he could save a few thousand people from taking the shot. He also discusses his myocarditis he has as a result of the shot. We also discussed the psychology involved with doctors and others that went along and are still going along with the genocide.

