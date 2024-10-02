Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Dr. Rima Laibow, On Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 38

The U.N. Pact For The Future, Time To Get The Hell Out!
Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
Rima E Laibow MD
Oct 02, 2024
Share
Transcript

Psychiatrist Dr. Rima Laibow, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the U.N.’s Pact For the Future and the pressing need to get out of the U.N. We discussed the Marxist roots to the U.N.’s Pact For The Future and the push for total global control.

Dr. Rima Laibow shared her website PreventGenocide2030.org and encouraged people to utilize that resource to email your local House Member and Senator to sign on to legislation to get out of the U.N. Click here to visit her Substack

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here or Give Send Go here.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Refer a friend

Discussion about this podcast

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Rima E Laibow MD
Writes Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson 9-11-2024
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Emerald Robinson
Medical Freedom vs. Medical Tyranny Forum Michelle Utter 7-29-2024
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Attorney David Meiswinkle on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 37
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Lawyer Lisa Miron on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 36
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and LawyerLisa
Medical Freedom vs. Medical Tyranny: Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Dr. Marivic Villa, Dr. Andrew Zywiec
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Joseph Sansone on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson - 7-23-2024
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Emerald Robinson
Dr. Marivic Villa on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 35
  Dr. Joseph Sansone