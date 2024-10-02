Dr. Rima Laibow, On Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 38

Psychiatrist Dr. Rima Laibow, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the U.N.’s Pact For the Future and the pressing need to get out of the U.N. We discussed the Marxist roots to the U.N.’s Pact For The Future and the push for total global control.

Dr. Rima Laibow shared her website PreventGenocide2030.org and encouraged people to utilize that resource to email your local House Member and Senator to sign on to legislation to get out of the U.N. Click here to visit her Substack

