Dr. Murray Sabrin on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 28

Emeritus Professor of business finance, Dr. Murray Sabrin, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone. Dr. Sabrin discussed the continuous growth of government, regardless of which party holds office. Dr. Sabrin was critical of President Trump's spending as well as Biden's spending. As a former Libertarian, Dr. Sabrin discussed the Libertarian Party's left turn regarding open borders and gender issues. As a son of holocaust survivors, Murray spoke out against continued war in Israel and Palestine. RFK junior's potential impact on the presidential race if he is allowed into the presidential debate, was also discussed . We also discussed. Mises.org

