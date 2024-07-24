Dr. Marivic Villa on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 35

Dr. Marivic Villa, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the continued effect of mRNA nanoparticle injections. Dr. Villa reported that she is speaking at a medical freedom event in SW Florida on July 29th with Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Dr. Andrew Zywiec. Dr. Villa is treating over 3000 victims of these biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Dr. Villa discussed how Japan is now openly calling the new mRNA injections ‘self replicating vaccines’. Dr. Villa reported seeing cancers, neurological disorders, heart issues, autoimmune diseases, and more among the victims. Dr. Villa reported seeing autoimmune disease in asymptomatic injection victims too. She also discussed shedding.

(Note: There was a slight delay in our audio so we stepped on each other a couple times. Also toward the end of the interview Dr. Villa lost power and zoomed back in on her phone.)

Dr. Villa operates a very busy clinic in central Florida called Villa Health Center and sees patients in person and via telehealth. Villa Health Center (352) 561 6299 https://villahealthcenter.com On X.com @MarivicVillaMD5

Dr. Villa has been serving the area of The Villages(R) for more than 20 years. Dr. Villa completed her internship at Albert Einstein BL Medical Center (New York), residency training at Saint Joseph Medical Center Seton Hall University (New Jersey) and her Pulmonary Sleep and Critical Care Fel­lowship at Tulane Medical Center Tulane University (Louisiana). Her undergraduate studies were completed at Southampton University (UK). She took another fellowship in Functional and Anti-Aging Medicine under A4M (American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine). She is also a certified Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement and Nutrition Therapy provider.

She is currently affiliated with University of Florida Health, The Villages Hospital and Leesburg Hospital. Dr. Villa is Board Certified Pulmonologist & Internist from NBPAS. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Villa aka “The Covid Slayer” has treated thousands of acute cases successfully, long hauler, and now Covid Vaccine Injuries both with her own treatment protocols and others.

