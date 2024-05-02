I was on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson discussing the Arizona Republican Party declaring COVID-19 injections biological and technological weapons. We also discussed my writ of mandamus and my recent notice of appeal and the continued harm caused by the COVID 19 injections.
Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson