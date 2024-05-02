Playback speed
Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson

Arizona GOP Declares COVID 19 injections biological and technological weapons
Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
Emerald Robinson
May 02, 2024
6
Transcript

No transcript...

I was on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson discussing the Arizona Republican Party declaring COVID-19 injections biological and technological weapons. We also discussed my writ of mandamus and my recent notice of appeal and the continued harm caused by the COVID 19 injections.

