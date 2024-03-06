Dr. Ben Marble on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 14

Nobel prize nominee, Dr. Ben Marble, M.D. founder & President of MyFreeDoctor.com, and is also the first M.D. to treat patients for free all 50 states, stopped by Mind Matters and everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss Covid 19 bioweapon injections, the negative health impact these injections are having on the population, and ways to mitigate the damage. World government, depopulation, illegal alien invasion, fake elections and more. When discussing shedding Dr. Marble stated that he believed most unvaccinated are likely protected with natural immunity. Dr. Marble also stated that there are definite cognitive impairments associated with the shots.

Dr. Marble affirmed prior statements that Dr. Villa, M.D., made when I interviewed her, that based on current data being observed, all those that received the Covid 19 injections are developing an autoimmune disease. Both Dr. Villa and Dr. Ben Marble have put out videos calling on Governor DeSantis to ban the jab and affirm that C19 injections are bioweapons.

