Dr. Andrew Zywiec on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, Ep 33

Dr. Andrew Zywiec, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss viruses, Covid 19 and mRNA nanoparticle bioweapon injections. Dr. Zywiec discussed the controversial topic on whether viruses exist as well as new research regarding mRNA bioweapon injections. Dr. Zywiec also discussed his fight against gender mutilation of children. Dr. Zywiec mentioned that he will be speaking at a medical freedom event in SW Florida on July 29th.

Dr. Zywiec can be found on X.com @AndrewZywiecmd

Dr. Zywiec does provide telehealth via his private practice website is ZywiecandPorter.com

This video is also available on Rumble and Clouthub.

