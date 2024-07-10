Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6

Dr. Andrew Zywiec on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, Ep 33

Do Viruses exist? mRNA nanoparticle bioweapon injections, new research, gender mutilation, and more...
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Jul 10, 2024
6
Share
Transcript

Dr. Andrew Zywiec, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss viruses, Covid 19 and mRNA nanoparticle bioweapon injections. Dr. Zywiec discussed the controversial topic on whether viruses exist as well as new research regarding mRNA bioweapon injections. Dr. Zywiec also discussed his fight against gender mutilation of children. Dr. Zywiec mentioned that he will be speaking at a medical freedom event in SW Florida on July 29th.

Dr. Zywiec can be found on X.com @AndrewZywiecmd

Dr. Zywiec does provide telehealth via his private practice website is ZywiecandPorter.com

This video is also available on Rumble and Clouthub.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Refer a friend

6 Comments
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Recent Episodes
Dr. Len Ber on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP32
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 31
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Dr Astrid Stückelberger
Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Emerald Robinson
Hrvoje Moric on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 30
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Geopolitics & Empire
Dr. Ana Mihalcea on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 29
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Emerald Robinson
Dr. Murray Sabrin on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 28
  Dr. Joseph Sansone