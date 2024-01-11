Playback speed
Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone - EP 6

Nanotechnology - WBAN - Biosensors - AI - Mixed Reality - Synthetic Biology - and More.....
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Jan 11, 2024
Transcript

Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD, was on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone. Bonus episode this week! I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to interview Dr. Ana Mihalcea. In this comprehensive interview we discuss nanotechnology, AI, mixed reality, synthetic biology, and more. Dr. Mihalcea gets into the most detailed explanations that you’ve seen yet on these and other issues.

Dr. Joseph Sansone
