David Meiswinkle on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 19

Dr. Joseph Sansone
Apr 10, 2024
Attorney David Meiswinkle President of the National American Renaissance Movement (NationalARM.org) stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else. Dave and I discussed several issues. Dave shared about back packing around the world, his experience as a police officer and defense Attorney along with his history of fighting corruption. We discussed the current threat of global totalitarianism and also the reckless wars and their potential to escalate.

