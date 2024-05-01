Dan Schultz On Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 23

Dan Schultz stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the Arizona Republican Party passing the 'Ban the Jab' resolution and declaring COVID-19 injections biological and technological weapons. When I reached out to Dan and asked him to submit the resolution, he did not hesitate. Dan submitted the the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution to the Republican Party of Arizona. The Arizona GOP voted and passed the resolution with 95.62% of the vote! The resolution declares the COVID-19 injections biological and technological weapons and calls on the Governor to prohibit their distribution, the Attorney General to confiscate the vials, and conduct a forensic analysis of their contents.

In addition to being an attorney, Dan is a former West Point graduate and former U.S. Army counterintelligence and human intelligence officer. Dan Schultz advocates the Precinct Strategy, which seeks to wrestle control of the Republican Party back to the people. Previously, Dan Schultz submitted the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution to the Maricopa County GOP. On Saturday January 13th, the Maricopa County GOP passed the resolution with 87.4% of the vote! A total 1494 votes were cast, 1306 in favor, 188 against. Maricopa County is the largest Republican County in the nation.

