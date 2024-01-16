Shout out to patriot Dan Shultz of PrecinctStrategy.com!!! State Committeeman Dan Schultz submitted the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution to the Maricopa County GOP Saturday January 13th in Arizona. The resolution passed with 87.4% of the vote! A total 1494 votes were cast, 1306 in favor, 188 against. Maricopa County is the largest Republican County in the nation. In addition to being an attorney, Dan is a former West Point graduate and former U.S. Army counterintelligence and human intelligence officer. I interviewed Dan Schultz a few weeks back about the Precinct Strategy and Election Integrity.

The resolution declares the C19 injections to be biological and technological weapons and calls on the Governor to prohibit their distribution and the Attorney General to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis of their contents.

To date, in Florida 10 Republican County parties have passed the Ban the Jab resolution. The Florida Republican Assembly, The National Federation of Republican Assemblies, The Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida have passed Ban the Jab resolutions. Recently, the Florida Department of Health has joined the call to Ban the Jab. Clackamas County GOP in Oregon and the state of Idaho Republican Party has passed the Ban the jab resolution.

UPDATE- Dan Shultz informed me that the state GOPs Resolution Committee approved the resolution by a vote of 12-0 and the Republican Part of Arizona will vote on the resolution January 27th!

Below is the text of the Maricopa County GOP version:

‘Ban the Jab’ resolution -

Whereas:

1) strong and credible evidence shows Covid-19 and Covid-19 injections are biological and technological weapons;

2) Pfizer’s clinical data revealed 1,223 deaths, 42,000 adverse cases, 158,000 adverse incidents, and approximately 1,000 side effects;

3) an enormous number of people have died or have been permanently disabled after having been jabbed by the Covid-19 injections;

4) strong and credible evidence from Sweden exists that Covid-19 mRNA shots alter human DNA;

5) government agencies, media, tech companies, and other corporations have committed enormous fraud by claiming Covid-19 injections are "safe and effective";

6) a statewide grand jury in Florida is investigating Covid-19 vaccine crimes;

7) continued experimentation on humans and denial of informed consent are violations of the Nuremberg Code that constitute crimes against humanity; and

8) it is reasonable to ask, and investigate, who is provided more immunity from Covid-19 vaccines: vaccine takers or vaccine makers; now therefore be it

Resolved, on behalf of the preservation of the human race, the AZGOP hereby:

1) calls upon the Arizona Governor and State Legislature to prohibit the sale and distribution of Covid-19 injections and all mRNA injections in Arizona; and

2) urges the Arizona Attorney General to immediately seize all Covid-19 injections and mRNA injections in Arizona to perform a forensic analysis on these so-called “vaccines.”

Share

Refer a friend