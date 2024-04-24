Ann Vandersteel on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 22

Ann Vandersteel stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss immigration, foreign policy, and the need to get involved to combat globalist psychopaths. Ann has a brilliant understanding of multiple issues and connects the dots effortlessly. Ann advocated for a few organizations including tacticalcivics.com and wethepeople2.us. Ann can be followed on X.com @annvandersteel

This Video is also available on Rumble and also available on CloutHub

