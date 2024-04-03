9

Dr. Rima Laibow on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 18

Dr. Joseph Sansone
Apr 03, 2024
9
Transcript

Dr. Rima Laibow stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else to discuss the importance of efforts and proposed legislation in the House and Senate to get out of the UN and WHO. Her website is PreventGenocide2030.org and her substack is DrRimaTruthReports.Substack.com.

Dr. Joseph Sansone
