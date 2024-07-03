Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Dr. Len Ber on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP32

Targeted Individuals
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Jul 03, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

Dr. Len Ber, M.D. stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss targeted individuals. Dr. Len Ber is also a board member at Targeted Justice. Dr. Ber also reports that he is a targeted individual. Dr. Ber also reports that he actually has a differential diagnosis for non kinetic brain injury and is on disability due to this diagnosis.

Dr. Ber discussed Havana syndrome, various types of frequencies used to target individuals, including voice to skull transmissions, as well as the reasons behind it. Dr. Ber also detailed his own personal experience as a targeted individual. We also discussed the issue of determining whether an individual is struggling from a mental health issue or being targeted.

Please visit LenBerMD.Substack.com and TargetedJustice.Substack.com

Video also available on Clouthub and Rumble

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here or Give Send Go here.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Refer a friend

3 Comments
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Recent Episodes
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 31
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Dr Astrid Stückelberger
Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Emerald Robinson
Hrvoje Moric on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 30
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Geopolitics & Empire
Dr. Ana Mihalcea on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 29
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Emerald Robinson
Dr. Murray Sabrin on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 28
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Melissa McAtee on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 27
  Dr. Joseph Sansone