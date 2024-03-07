13

Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute TRUTH with Emerald Robinson

Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mar 07, 2024
Short interview with the guest host on the Emerald Robinson show yesterday. I have been burning the candle at both ends all week. In the interview I said the mandamus 'I wrote'. I meant to say 'submitted'. Karen Kingston wrote the facts of the case section which covers all the scientific studies and is the bulk of the document. FYI couple Mypillow commercials in the beginning of this clip.

