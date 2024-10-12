On October 11, 2024, the First District Court of Appeal denied my appeal regarding my writ of mandamus. Unfortunately, they stamped it per curium affirmed. PCA is actually a systemic injustice in the Florida Court system. This means the Appellate Court did not write a decision, and it is a way of blocking an appeal to the State Supreme Court since there is no decision for the Supreme Court to review.

I think I provided appropriate case law in support of using a mandamus as the remedy. Mandamus is appropriate for an issue of first impression and of extraordinary importance which this case was. Due to the Constitutional issues raised, facts presented, and the extraordinary issue at hand, I believe the Court should have provided a written decision.

I will make a brief motion to request written decision, Rehearing En Banc, and to certify the issue as an issue of great public importance. Either of these would allow me to appeal to the State Supreme Court of Florida. Although, these were aspects of my legal arguments so the Court may deny these motions.

If so, I will explore other options.

I know many will crawl out of the word work saying I told you so, you shouldn’t have used a mandamus, etc., these people reveal themselves when they do so.

Also, those saying the Courts are captured, they may be right, however, the system needs to be inundated with similar pro se actions. Otherwise, the people are captured… Take action….

To recap for those not familiar with my case:

This case was regarding a Writ of Mandamus I filed seeking to compel Governor DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of the mRNA injections in the state of Florida, and to compel Attorney General Moody to confiscate the vials.

The original Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus was filed on March 3rd, 2024, in the Florida Supreme Court. The case was transferred to the Circuit Court in Leon County where it was dismissed on April 9th, 2024. I filed an appeal.

As can be seen in the Answer Brief below, Governor DeSantis, and Attorney General Ashley Moody, fought hard to KEEP the mRNA nanoparticle injections on the market. I am thankful for how many people have been supportive of this action. I also want to thank Karen Kingston, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD, Dr. Francis Boyle, Dr. Marivic Villa, for providing affidavits saying that the mRNA shots are biological weapons of mass destruction. And Karen for writing the literature review that made up the facts of the case in the original mandamus.

Major filings are listed here:

Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus 3/3/2024, Florida Supreme Court.

Appellate Brief 5/27/2024

Dr. Boyle Affidavit 6/6/2024

Appellees Answer Brief 7/15/2024

Reply Brief 7/29/2024

Motion to Expedite Oral Argument 8/30/2024

Appellees Objection to Oral Argument 9/3/2024

Court ORDER denying Oral Argument 9/3/2024

Motion to Reconsider Oral Argument 9/4/2024

Filed Florida Dept of Health Bulletin as a Supplemental Authority 9/13/2024

Court Order Denies Motion to Reconsider Oral Argument 9/19/2024

Motion for Clarification of Orders Denying Oral Argument 9/30/2024.

Court Order Denying Motion for Clarification of Orders Denying Oral Argument 10/10/2024

Watch this event I hosted attended by Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo on July 29th.

The Court ORDER Denying the Appeal is below:

