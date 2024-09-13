I filed the Florida Department of Health’s Bulletin from 9-12-2024 as a Supplemental Authority in my case. The screen shot of the filing is below. This Bulletin highlights some of the risks associated with the mRNA nanoparticle injections, including the risk posed to the human genome.

This case is regarding a Writ of Mandamus I filed seeking to compel Governor DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of the mRNA injections in the state of Florida, and to compel Attorney General Moody to confiscate the vials.

The original Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus was filed on March 3rd, 2024, in the Florida Supreme Court. The case was transferred to the Circuit Court in Leon County where it was dismissed on April 9th, 2024. I filed an appeal.

Major filings are listed here:

Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus 3/3/2024, Florida Supreme Court.

Appellate Brief 5/27/2024

Dr. Boyle Affidavit 6/6/2024

Appellees Answer Brief 7/15/2024

Reply Brief 7/29/2024

Motion to Expedite Oral Argument 8/30/2024

Appellees Objection to Oral Argument 9/3/2024

Court ORDER denying Oral Argument 9/3/2024

Motion to Reconsider Oral Argument 9/4/2024

Watch this event I hosted attended by Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo on July 29th.

