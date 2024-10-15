These are my last brief motions in this case. They had to be combined into one document since the are all dealing with the same ORDER. I made a motion for a written decision, rehearing en banc review, to certify an issue of great public importance, and clarification.

If you are not familiar with this case click this link and then the links provided. Screen shot of the motions are below:

This post sponsored by Liberation Tek. https://secure.liberationtek.com/aff.php?aff=93

Use the promo code MindMatters to get 50% first month discount on Hub for Teams, Hosting, Liberation email, Site Builder and Campaign. Don’t risk getting data mined, censored or cancelled for your political views. Liberation Tek is a Florida based company that supports the Bill of Rights.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.