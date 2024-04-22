Writ of Mandamus - Circuit Court Denies Motion for Rehearing...an hour and thirty five minutes later...
Well, at least they gave it an hour and thirty five minutes….assuming they got in at 9 AM, you have to have a sense of humor…off to the appellate court I go…
Thank you for fighting the good fight.
Thank you for fighting for humanity and what's right. Much gratitude and respect. 💪👏🙏