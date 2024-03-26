On March 20th the Supreme Court of the State of Florida transferred Case # SC2024-0327 (the Writ of Mandamus seeking to compel DeSantis to ban the jab) to the Circuit Court of the Second Judicial Circuit, in and for Leon County, Florida. I did not get the new case number (Case #2024 CA 000488) until yesterday afternoon. I was waiting for the new case number before I gave an update to make sure it was actually transferred.

This is not a negative development. The Supreme Court could have dismissed the case, however, they did not. While the Supreme Court has jurisdiction, the Court exercised its discretion to transfer the case to the trial court. I hope to move forward with pleadings and judicial review followed by testimony. The Governor if he agrees with this could actually sign a consent agreement or settlement rather than fighting it. The trial court may still reject the case; however, I should be able to replead it.

I believe I have exhausted all remedies and I have a right to demand that the Governor and Attorney General enforce the law. They have a clear legal duty to do this. The writ of mandamus outlines many laws being violated and contains bullet proof evidence compiled by Karen Kingston that the shots are weapons of mass destruction according to Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023).

I also believe that as the petitioner I have a legal right not to be targeted by biological weapons and that I have exhausted other remedies as is argued in the writ of mandamus. This is also an extraordinary case because if the writ is not granted, more innocent people will die.

The State of Florida through The Florida Department of Health has called for a halt to these injections and stated on an official bulletin that the shots are a threat to the human genome itself. The Surgeon General of the State of Florida has went as far as calling these injections the Anti Christ of drugs. I state this in these three paragraphs and elsewhere:

(19) On January 3, 2024, the Florida Department of Health called for the halt of the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in human beings, with Florida Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo, specifically stating, “DNA integration poses a unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome… If the risks of DNA integration have not been assessed 32 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, these vaccines are not appropriate for use in human beings.”31 (20) At a minimum this is a clear violation of Florida Drugs and Cosmetic Act § 499.005 (2) Fla. Stat. (2023)—It is unlawful for a person to perform or cause the performance of any of the following acts in this state, “The manufacture, repackaging, sale, delivery, or holding or offering for sale of any drug, device, or cosmetic that is adulterated or misbranded or has otherwise been rendered unfit for human or animal use.” (21) Dr. Ladapo went on to rebuke the FDA stating, “It is my hope that, in regard to COVID-19, the FDA will one day seriously consider its regulatory responsibility to protect human health, including the integrity of the human genome.” In public statements Dr. Ladapo went as far as calling the Covid mRNA injection the “Anti Christ of drugs” and stated that they are evil.

The fact that these injections are a threat to the human genome was established by the Florida Department of Health. I believe there is a clear legal duty for the Governor and Attorney General to enforce these laws. I realize there are plenty of people saying this action will not work, and some secretly hoping that it does not work. We know what we are up against. We’ll see what happens and adapt course as necessary.

