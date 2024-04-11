The Judge in the Circuit Court of the Second Judicial Circuit in and for Leon County, Florida issued an order dismissing the Writ of Mandamus seeking to compel Governor Ron DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of the Covid 19 injections and Attorney General Ashley Moody to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis.

I was told by multiple people 101 reasons why this Writ of Mandamus would be dismissed. Not one person, even those that did hit pieces, stated that the Mandamus would be dismissed for the reason that the Court stated. This, however, even though I disagreed with it, was actually the reason I thought the Court would use if they dismissed it. The Court ruled that Writ of Mandamus was requesting the Court to compel the Governor to prohibit the C19 injections in the State of Florida, and Attorney General to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis are discretionary actions and can’t be compelled using a Writ of Mandamus.

I will work on a motion to reconsider. The ruling is below:

