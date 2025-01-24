President Trump in day two of his administration trotted out Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Larry Ellison of Oracle to announce Project Stargate, a 500 billion dollar project. This is a public private partnership (i.e. fascist) to create massive AI data centers and infrastructure across the United States. These 500 acre structures require vast amounts of electricity and energy. Ten buildings are already being built in Texas and Georgia.

If Skynet, I mean Stargate, was a necessity, the free market would have created it by now. Trump asserted that he would use emergency declarations to help facilitate these projects. Transforming the faceless government bureaucrat into an AI operated technocracy does not seem very user friendly. This attempt to hijack medicine by the federal government makes Obamacare look like a small government proposal.

Masayoshi Son portrayed AI, and the potential Super Intelligent AI that will emerge soon, almost as if it was another God. Larry Ellison promoted a data base of electronic health records. Ellison at Trump’s prompting discussed early cancer detection using AI with simple blood tests. After gene sequencing the tumor, AI could design an individualized mRNA ‘vaccine’ for every individual person and treat that cancer in 48 hours.

We’ll table the AI dystopian technocracy issue for now.

Talk about gas lighting! After creating a mRNA generated epidemic of turbo cancer mRNA is promoted as the savior to cure cancer!

Imagine needing to update your biological software regularly to function the same way you need to update your computer…this is a Transhumanist scheme.

Unfortunately, more Americans have died from Operation Warp speed’s mRNA injections than in WWI, WWII, and the Vietnam War combined. So, let’s key in on the mRNA nanoparticle injections, which are in fact biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. In my case to get the shots off the market, I have 9 expert affidavits, including an affidavit from Dr. Francis Boyle, the law professor that wrote the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act, stating that the MRNA nanoparticle injections are bioweapons and violate 18 USC 175 CH 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS, and Fla. Stat. 790.166, which is Florida’s Weapons of Mass Destruction law.

The Florida Department of Health has stated that mRNA injections are unsafe for humans and a threat to the human genome. In public statements Surgeon General Ladapo has went as far as calling mRNA the anti-Christ of drugs. Dr. Ladapo appears aware that the mRNA injections are a weapon of mass destruction. At a health freedom versus medical tyranny event that I put together and briefly spoke at, Dr. Andrew Zyweic, M.D., and Dr. Marivic Villa, M.D., in their speeches, openly stated that mRNA injections were biological weapons. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, M.D., PhD, spoke at this event, and did not disagree with their assertions.

Governor DeSantis could remove mRNA injections and drugs from the market because they meet the legal criteria as weapons of mass destruction according to Fla. Sta. 790.166. If he is unwilling to use that authority, there is another route.

Simply in the interest of public safety, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and or Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, have the power to remove the mRNA injections/products from market according to Fla. Stat. 381.00315 simply by declaring a Public Health Emergency.

Fla. Stat. 381.00315, is Florida’s Public Health Law. This law is not good because the State Health Officer, i.e. Surgeon General Ladapo, if he declares a Public Health Emergency, could force quarantine and force vaccinate Floridians. This of course is a clear violation of Floridian’s Constitutional Rights. However, Fla. Stat. 381.00315 grants Florida’s Governor and or the Surgeon General the power to declare a Public Health Emergency and remove the mRNA shots from the market.

Specifically, 381.00315, 1(c) states, “Public health emergency” means any occurrence, or threat thereof, whether natural or manmade, which results or may result in substantial injury or harm to the public health from infectious disease, chemical agents, nuclear agents, biological toxins, or situations involving mass casualties or natural disasters.” 381.00315, 2(d) “The State Health Officer, upon declaration of a public health emergency, may take actions that are necessary to protect the public health. Such actions include, but are not limited to:

That last sentence means when the Surgeon General declares a Public Health Emergency there are no limits to his authority to protect the public. If president Trump is willing to use emergency declarations to facilitate his AI mRNA nightmare, then Governor DeSantis and Surgeon General Ladapo must be willing to use their emergency powers to protect the public from the mRNA nanoparticle weapons.

If Governor DeSantis still has an ambition to be President, then standing aside Dr. Joseph Ladapo as he declares a Public Health Emergency and removes the mRNA injections from the market will reinvigorate that possibility. Remember, President Trump is a lame duck President. He can not run again.

Surgeon General Ladapo can take this action because mRNA injections are harming people in mass, directly through injection, and indirectly, through shedding. He need not even assert that the mRNA injections are weapons. The fact that they are unsafe and a threat to the human genome are enough.

If Governor DeSantis will not go along with a Public Health Emergency, then Dr. Ladapo should declare a Public Health Emergency without him.

381.00315, 2 (b) Before declaring a public health emergency, the State Health Officer shall, to the extent possible, consult with the Governor and shall notify the Chief of Domestic Security. The declaration of a public health emergency shall continue until the State Health Officer finds that the threat or danger has been dealt with to the extent that the emergency conditions no longer exist and he or she terminates the declaration. However, a declaration of a public health emergency may not continue for longer than 60 days unless the Governor concurs in the renewal of the declaration.

Surgeon general Ladapo could immediately remove what he calls the ‘anti-Christ’ of drugs from the market in Florida, at least for 60 days. Governor DeSantis’s popular would plunge lower than Mike Pence if he were to go against this action. Of course, if he supported it he would likely become our next president.

Dr. Ladapo is soft spoken and appears a somewhat cautious man. Dr. Ladapo does not appear an ambitious man. If he were he would have done this a year or two ago. Dr. Ladapo does seem to have the courage of his convictions. The reality is that billions of people’s lives are potentially at stake. The fallout from such an action can’t be overstated. It would have a ripple effect similar to that of a dam breaking.

It is time that the so-called health freedom movement coalesce behind a single action that could change the course of human history. Please join me in calling for Surgeon General Ladapo to declare a Public Health Emergency and stop mRNa injections and drugs in the State of Florida. Please take and share the poll below.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here or GiveSendGo.

Share

Refer a friend