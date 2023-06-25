Laura Demaray just shared that a Dr., Thomas Fletcher, M.D., presented the ban the jab resolution that passed the Idaho Republican Party State Committee. The Idaho Republican Party passed this ban the jab resolution today. 2023-45 Ban the Jab was passed today by the Idaho Republican Party. Word for word of what we passed here in several Florida counties! AWESOME!!! God Bless the Idaho GOP!! Momentum good….

Note: The image below shows Bonner County. That is not an error. It had to pass a county before being submitted at the state committee. It did pass the state today.

