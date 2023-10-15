National Federation of Republican Assemblies (NFRA) joins the ‘Ban the Jab’ movement and takes a stand against biological warfare against American citizens. Shout out to Brant Frost and the patriots at the National Federation of Republican Assemblies (NFRA). In Orlando Florida on Saturday October 14th, NFRA passed an abbreviated version of the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution that was added to their platform. The text reads as follows:

Ban the Jab: We call on the states to prohibit the sale and distribution of Covid injections and all mRNA injections as they meet the criteria of biological and technological weapons according to 18 USC 175 Ch. 10, as well as state biological weapons laws, and for the various state Attorney Generals to immediately seize all Covid injections and mRNA injections in their respective states and have a forensic analysis conducted.

Founded in 1934, NFRA is the first national political organization to declare C19 and mRNA injections to be biological and technological weapons and call for their ban. The Florida Republican Assembly (FRA) had also passed the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution back in March. The Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida also passed the Ban the Jab resolution a few weeks back.

The first ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution was passed by the Lee County Republican Party on Feb 21st. To date, Lee, Collier, Lake, Santa Rosa, Seminole, Saint Johns, Hillsborough, Brevard, Franklin, and the Indian River County Republican Party have passed the resolution. Counties as far away as Oregon parties have passed it, as has the Idaho Republican Party.

NFRA describes itself as:

a grassroots organization committed to helping our state Republican Assemblies reform the Republican Party to achieve their goal of a constitutional government. If you believe in small government, lower taxes, free market capitalism, a strong defense, the right to life, and Constitutional values, then the NFRA is for you.



Our aim is to Reclaim the Republican Party for Conservatives, Reform the Party back to its Conservative Values, and Restore Republicans faith in the GOP. We don't need a third party. We need to return the Republican Party to its pro-Constitution roots.

To read NFRAs newly updated platform click here.

As grass roots organizations continue to declare C19/mRNA injections to be biological weapons, to date, no government entity has stood up against the biological warfare campaign against its own citizens by declaring the C19 injections to be biological weapons and prohibited their deployment.

It has been repeatedly documented that the ‘unvaccinated’ are being injured due to shedding by the biological weapon injections. A recent medical conference in New Zealand with 800 people showed that all present had contaminated blood with hydrogels and self assembling nanotechnology. The injections have been shown to alter DNA, cause deaths totaling 17 million worldwide, heart attacks, strokes, cancer, neurological and autoimmune disorders, and more. The long term effects are potentially catastrophic.

