I filed a motion for rehearing yesterday. Due to the length of the document I had to break it into two screen shot images to be able to paste it below. I’ve added in case law regarding ‘competent substantial evidence’ as well as case law supporting utilizing a writ of mandamus to protect constitutional rights. This case law was in the Florida Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court. If this is denied I will file a notice of appeal.

Image 2:

Share

Refer a friend