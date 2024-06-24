Transhumanism is a clear and present danger to the human race. This is obvious after the usage of biological and technological weapons of mass destruction against the human race, in the form of COVID, COVID 19 injections, and mRNA nanoparticle injections. Whie these weapons of mass destruction continue to be deployed against humanity, it appears transhumanist have broken new ground in their anti human crusade.

Just about when you think it can’t get any crazier or stupider, well, it does. A Swiss company called Final Spark has developed a much more cost effective way to house artificial intelligence. This company is growing brain matter for the purpose of housing AI. That’s right, brain matter is the hard drive for the AI software. What could go wrong here?

The company claims that using growing brain matter is 1 billion times more energy efficient:

The human brain is a powerhouse, boasting 86 billion neurons and using only 20 watts of power for efficient computing. Replicating this kind of efficiency with silicon would require a whopping 10 megawatts of power, according to Stanford University's Kwabena Boahen. We’re creating the solution with biological neural networks. We’re growing neurons in cell cultures and making great progress in their use as computing power. Creating large networks is challenging and yet, our bio lab is actively working towards replicating and surpassing nature's success with limitless potential for enhancing life on earth. The possibilities are very exciting.

The company also boasts that this technology is scalable, and also, evolutionary, and self learning. Hardware, software, and biology come together in this neuro platform. For $500 a month you can utilize a shared hosting plan of four shared organoids. They do offer dedicated servers too. For that pricing you’ need to contact the company.

That’s quaint…

By the way, if you are wondering,

“Organoids are three‐dimensional (3D) miniaturized versions of organs or tissues that are derived from cells with stem potential and can self‐organize and differentiate into 3D cell masses, recapitulating the morphology and functions of their in vivo counterparts”.

Wetware computing which is touted as an organic computer or artificial organic brain, or a neurocomputer, is apparently a growing and emerging field. Researchers are able to run remote experiments using these brain organoids with a 100 day lifespan and experiments have been run using up to 1000 neuro organoids. This article goes into detail about the Final Spark’s neuroplatform.

The movies aside, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is relevant to this topic. There is some debate on whether AI could truly become what we would call conscious or not, however, if the hardware system being used to house the AI software is brain matter, well, then this is certainly a more viable prospect. If the fusion of AI and brain matter somehow becomes conscious, hopefully the response will not be similar to Dr. Frankenstein’s creation.

There are multiple levels of consciousness being housed in the brain. If you are a mechanist materialist that does not believe consciousness exists, sorry, I can’t help you. You have unwittingly bought into a Scientism cult. Anyway, when we speak of the conscious, subconscious, and even unconscious levels of the mind, I don’t think we really know where each part is housed in the brain, and to what degree. To a certain extent these distinctions are arbitrary, although they are useful constructs and there is a degree of merit to them. For instance, the whole concept of using anesthesia when performing surgery is based on the idea of knocking out consciousness, and performing the painful surgery while you are unconscious. Still, some people have memories of what occurred while in surgery, and some even have out of body experiences that have been validated.

Biologist Rupert Sheldrake argues for an extended mind. Similar to a television or radio with an antenna that is connecting with the frequency of the shows/thoughts. The components of the television need to be working, it needs to be plugged in, but the actors are not in the television. This is a viable explanation. James Braid, the doctor that coined the phrase hypnotism in the 1800s, argued that the brain is an organ of the mind or housed in the mind, not the other way around. This is an equally viable explanation.

Regardless, using brain matter, or brain organoids, does appear to increase the potential for AI to become conscious in the truest sense. There are plenty of theories, but nobody fully understands consciousness, and how it interacts with the brain and the rest of the body. It appears on some level that all of biology is conscious to some degree. We can argue all of matter is conscious, but let’s stay focused on this topic. To what degree of human consciousness is present on the neuronal level, let alone the organoid level, is unclear.

Is it possible that at that level what we would call the subconscious mind exists? Is it possible that the human soul could get confused when incarnating and enter an organoid fused with AI?

I have no idea what the answer to these questions are. Neither does anybody else.

In a detailed discussion I had with Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD, she spoke about the transhumanist goals of creating a mixed reality, and a digital twin, which included using your smart phone to interact with the nano devices in you from the mRNA nanoparticle injections, and even from the shedding for the uninjected, and then apparently interacting with cloud based AI to create physiological changes in the body. Even with all of the documentation from Dr. Mihalcea and others about the nanotechnology, which she explains is hijacking the energy of your cells replicating biosynthetic cells, and the biosynthetic blood clots, many people are still denying this agenda. Dr. Mihalcea asserts that these psychopaths have realized that it is easier to create a cyborg from a humans, rather than create cyborg from scratch.

In that discussion Dr. Mihalcea also spoke about this issue of growing brain material to house AI. That prospect is starting to look like a third approach. Creating a hybrid mind using AI software and brain material seems like it could create something new, something, that would become a biological competitor to humans.

At least they are not robbing graves like in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Still, how far are we away from taking the next step? Instead of using organoids, simply using a fully developed brain to house the AI? Are we going to be used as batteries and brain matter for the AI, similar to the movie The Matrix? Is this what Dr. Harari means when he says human rights are a fiction, and when he speaks about human beings being hackable animals?

It seems clear that the transhumanists are working hard to depopulate the planet and find a way to live forever. They are experimenting on us while killing us. This may eventually lead to the extinction of the human race. Hard to tell.

Still, it appears that there is a darker intention. In this dimension of reality, it is sometimes described as a spiritual bootcamp. Spiritually speaking, we have the capacity to rise or fall to great heights, or great depths. It is starting to seem as if the transhumanists are pursuing a path that will transform this dimension of reality into a prison for the soul.

Are they trying to transform this dimension of reality into a hell?

