In May of 2025 the TSA plans to start requiring the Real ID to fly on domestic flights in the United States. This is the creation of a National ID and a clear violation of basic Constitutional rights. State driver’s licenses IDs that are not Real ID complaint will no longer be valid to fly domestically. They must be Real ID compliant. It is clear that this is the first step to incrementally require a Real ID for all interactions with the Federal government and eventually all aspects of society.

The Real ID was created by an unpatriotic Congress and President in 2005 under the lie of national security. In the aftermath of the 911 false flag operation, the globalist puppet president George W. Bush and Republicans and Democrats, started two unpatriotic wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, fleeced American tax dollars, and borrowed money from China to do it. These anti American zealots also created a surveillance police state with the Patriot Act, etc., and also created the dehumanizing NAZI modeled DHS and the TSA.

The TSA and DHS are government operated terrorist organizations. If you have ever been subjected to the TSA porno scanner and have had your genitalia groped and fondled by TSA thugs, then you have been terrorized and dehumanized by this organization. Remember when they said implementing the porno scanners would allow you not to be sexually molested to go on an airplane. They lied. Now you get both.

A Real ID will eventually allow the federal government to track American citizens, and at some point, will likely include medical information such as ‘vaccine’ status. Authoritarians are arguing that the Real ID should include vaccination status.

The PDF417 barcodes, used in REAL ID cards, have a large data capacity and are capable of storing medical information, including vaccine status. This could be a back door method for the federal government to track vaccine status and coerce vaccination to participate in society.

While many state Driver’s Licenses are already Real ID complaint, the new regulations give an indication of where this is going.

The new regulations state:

“The REAL ID Act of 2005 (the REAL ID Act) addressed the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the Federal Government “set standards for the issuance of . . . sources of identification, such as drivers licenses.” (11) The REAL ID Act sets minimum security requirements for the issuance and production of DL/IDs issued by the States, territories, and the District of Columbia in order for Federal agencies to accept these documents for official purposes. (12) Official purposes include: (1) accessing Federal facilities, (2) boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft, (3) entering nuclear power plants, and (4) any other purposes that the Secretary of Homeland Security shall determine. (13)”

Accessing federal facilities like the VA and apparently even your local post office could require this National ID. Would interaction with any federal agency require the Real ID? What about facilities that receive federal funds. For instance, hospitals that take federal funds?

The kicker is the phrase for any other purposes the Secretary of Homeland Security shall determine. In the event of another manufactured crises or pandemic where the deep state, or international criminal class, if you prefer, (I do) unleashes a bioweapon and requires that you inject yourself with another mRNA bioweapon injection to avoid quarantine or move about freely, there is that pesky anti Constitutional DOD Directive where if called in by state or federal law enforcement (this includes DHS), where if ‘lives are in danger’ or in response to a ‘biological agent’, etc., the military can use deadly force against American citizens. This directive appears to pave the way for martial law.

The Secretary of Homeland Security could call in the military to assist with mass quarantines, and of course the use of deadly force is warranted since those that are not quarantining, or not getting the newest bioweapon injection, are allegedly endangering the lives of others.

The Secretary of Homeland security could require that American citizens have the Real ID with them at all times when they leave their home. When you consider the concentration of power into the Secretary of DHS, the Secretary could require that all transactions require a Real ID. Banking, grocery store. There appears to be no limit to this power. Amazing, since the DHS and TSA are clearly not Constitutionally authorized.

Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-founder and President, issued this stark warning:

“TSA and DHS plan to make citizens suffer until they submit. REAL ID is more than just a government ID; it’s an unconstitutional usurpation of individual and states’ rights that gives the Secretary of Homeland Security unilateral authority to decide what it must be used for, far beyond access to commercial airlines.”

The Real ID is a usurpation of States Rights and Individual Rights. It is a further encroachment of a power hungry authoritarian federal government implementing a plan of enslavement to go along with overall depopulation goals.

To be clear: The data storage capability of the Real ID can track medical information, including vaccination status. Real IDs could be required for various transactions or access points, allowing quick scanning and verification of vaccination status. A centralized database of information from Real ID scans could be collected in a centralized database, enabling tracking of individuals' movements based on where and when their IDs were scanned. Real IDs could be used to control access to public spaces, transportation, or services based on vaccination status. Some states are testing digital driver's licenses, this could allow for real-time updates of vaccination status and easier data sharing.

The Real ID could potentially be utilized with a Centralized Digital Bank Currency. It is also possible to store a digital wallet address, transaction details, balance information, and encrypted payment data… It is possible then to restrict the ability to buy or sell based on vaccination status...

These are capabilities and are not actual current practice. Although, it seems that at every fork in the road, the decision is to move away from liberty and human dignity and to move toward authoritarian control. A Secretary of Homeland Security that can decide for what purposes a Real ID is required for, is not a public official, that is a ruler.

Ignore the fact that illegal aliens are being flown all across the country. Ignore the fact that the borders of the United States are wide open and unprotected. No national security risk there.

There is no benefit to humans for the government to have a Real ID system in place. It only removes basic human liberty and dignity. It provides no security. We could very easily see the Real ID syncing with quarantines and federal tacking of vaccine status. The Real ID will in no way help stop illegal immigration any more than it will make you safe. Police the border, do not create a police state.

Nobody has a right to track you or control you. Especially the government. Government has a bad track record when it comes to not oppressing or killing its people. Every action by government should be scrutinized and questioned.

The Real ID has been in the works for a while and has gradually been phased in. Still, it is time to push back against the authoritarian surveillance state that was born after 911 and grew to maturity during COVID.

The discussion should be about whether the federal government should be disbanded, not about rolling out Real ID requirements to move about freely without government tracking and surveillance.

Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD, is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism operating a private practice specializing in clinical hypnosis in SW Florida.

