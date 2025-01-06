The New Year was brought in with a bang, in the literal sense. There was a terrorist attack in New Orleans on Bourbon Street with a pickup truck being driven in to a crowd. The perpetrator, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was an army veteran sent to Afghanistan in 2009 and was a human resources specialist and an IT specialist.

Then there was the so called cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas with the driver allegedly shooting himself before the explosion. Matthew Livelsberger was an Army Green Beret in the 10th Special Forces group who also served in Afghanistan in 2009 and was currently active duty military.

Each used the Turo app to rent electric pickup trucks used in the incidents. One aligned with the ISIS terrorist group, the other apparently aligned with MAGA. In the cybertruck explosion with Livelsberger, he was the only fatality. The incident with Jabbar lead to 15 deaths and dozens injured.

Both were trained at Fort Liberty, formerly Fort Bragg, however, there appears no connection other than that at this time. In the one instance we appear to have a stereotypical Jihadist, and in the other, a stereotypical MAGA supporter.

This video with a New York Post reporter touring the apartment of the New Orleans terrorist seems a little fishy to me….

It has already been telegraphed by the Shadow Government that domestic terrorists were going to start hitting soft targets in the U.S. and I wrote an article about this back in February of 2024. In that article, and in this one from October of 2023, I warned that the set for domestic terrorism operations seemed in place to carry out these attacks on soft targets in America to push for war in the Middle East and an increased police state at home.

Specifically I wrote:

“Regardless, this looks like a psyop designed to prime Americans for the false flag terrorist attacks on soft targets across the country. This is again the same playbook from 911. Covid did this greatly, and this false flag operation would move it forward, it is just like 911, but they want to make the whole country like the airport. Total control. When the government creates a problem and offers a solution, don’t buy it. It is a scam. If the government doesn’t want domestic terrorist attacks, it could secure the border and adopt a non interventionist foreign policy. Otherwise, everything else it does will take away your rights one way or another.”

Illegal aliens were not used for these current attacks, but instead, U.S. citizens with military backgrounds. This serves the purpose and can get engagement from different parts of the political spectrum, those afraid of or hate ISIS, and those afraid of or hate MAGA. The message is still that we need the government to protect us from ourselves. The message also seems to say that if we give up some more freedom for some more security, we’ll be safe. Still, the trend has actually been the reverse. Seems like the more freedom we give up, the less security we have.

So, we are left with a reality where we must accept that with the size of our population and the state of the world, that these types of attacks will occasionally occur, or that we must buy into this idea that we need to enhance the illegal surveillance state to protect us from ourselves.

It was not until 1986 that machine guns were made illegal. It does not seem that prior to that, that there were a lot of mass shootings in America. Sure, there were horrendous crimes committed. Some of them public shootings, but the type of random mass murder events seemed to increase afterward.

I am still baffled that I do not recall these kinds of attacks during the COVID lockdowns, social distancing, and masking era? You’d think pushing people to the edge like that, that more people would crack?

With government mind control programs being enhanced by technology and potentially even the ability to transplant thoughts and voices into a target’s head, or even just using old school brian washing techniques, it is difficult to not consider the possibility that these attacks as being conducted by our Shadow Government.

Briefly let’s look at this trend that seemed to start at the latter end of the 20th century and continued to increase through the early 21st century. In the 1990s we saw the federal government commit mass murder in WACO Texas killing many innocent children and then there was the Oklahoma City bombing, which appeared to have federal government involvement as well. Of course, the 911 terrorist attack was either an inside job or Israeli job or a combination of the two. Some argued that there may have been government involvement in the Columbine shooting.

Then there was the increase in school shootings since Columbine. If we look for organic explanations there are some to consider. Since 1990, there has definitely been an increase in anti psychotic drugs, anti-depressants, and the like. These medications can have adverse effects on some people, including violent ideation. There has also been an increase in violent media, music, movies, TV shows, social media, and video games. We could blame the internet; however, the incidents of mass violence have increased more since the censorship rather than go down. This makes it harder to attribute these acts solely to the proliferation of information, however, some violent incidents do seem more driven by social media. Government controlled media does turn each violent incident into a media event almost guaranteeing knee jerk reactions and copycat incidents.

While organic explanations for these incidents of public violence are plausible, it seems that there needs to be a greater focus on government involvement. This seems especially true when government controlled media is ready to sweep in with a narrative of some kind to lead you to predetermined conclusions.

After all, the Shadow Government lied us into wars and a surveillance state, engineered lockdowns, social distancing, face masks, and deliberately poisoned most Americans with bioweapon injections, and is currently flying drones all over the north east and spraying us from above. It seems that the healthy approach to these public incidents of mass violence is to assume the government, or Shadow Government, Deep State, whatever you prefer to call it, is behind these incidents until proven otherwise.

Of course the reports of potential accomplices and removing the barriers in the New Orleans attack, and in the case of the Vegas attack, the fact that a Green Beret with advanced training couldn’t have made a more deadly bomb, do kind of fuel the speculation a bit.

Hint, the Manchurian Candidate was a good movie….

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

