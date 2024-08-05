On July 13th there was a near miss assassination attempt on President Trump while campaigning in Butler Pennsylvania. President Trump’s defiance was inspirational to supporters. Meanwhile initial reports from government/corporate controlled media stated that Trump was ushered out of the area after falling after a loud bang. Remembering the Reagen reelection landslide after getting shot, the government/corporate controlled media is essentially pretending the assassination attempt did not occur by rarely mentioning it. The Republican Convention had rap singers singing about the shooting. Trump detractors are claiming it was all fake, and he didn’t even get shot.

Democrats, or whoever is running the shadow government, realizing that after the shooting there was no shot at winning the election, pulled a coup, and apparently bullied Biden out of running for reelection, and are now running Vice President Kamala Harris. This move bypassed an election. Phony polls are coming out showing a close race so that when the election is stolen again there will be enough dopes that believe it. To add to this ludicrous circus, Kamala Harris is pretending to be an American of African descent. Kamala Harris is not even close to being of African descent. Kamala is three quarters Indian and one quarter Irish.

Of course, neither candidate has come out against the mRNA injections that are murdering and maiming Americans in mass. Pay no attention to the turbo cancers, strokes, heart attacks, neurological disorders, autoimmune diseases, and the over 1300 serious side effects hiding behind that curtain…

The shadow government can’t quite make up its mind as to whether it will be bird flu or COVID that will justify lockdowns and forced vaccinations. Pay no attention to the game simulations planned for October of 2024 where police and fire fighters prepare for forced vaccinating citizens. The WEF is openly talking about mass vaccinations and concentration camps. Apparently most if not every state has created unconstitutional laws that allow forced quarantine and isolation i.e. concentration camps. Attacks on the food supply via inflation and supply chain interference, 15 Minute Cities, Centralized Digital Bank Currencies, disruption via foreign illegal alien invasions, it is all good, don’t worry about it.

The shadow government is pushing the United States into a two front war. The United States now has its jets being flown by Ukrainians in Ukraine’s air space. This is just another idiotic escalation of the United States and Europe’s proxy war with Russia. If the current trajectory is continued, there will be a direct confrontation between the United States and Russia in the Ukrainian theater of operations.

There are at least some signs that efforts are now being made to prevent an escalatory spiral of events.

Equally insane is the escalation of the Middle East conflict. Since the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas in Israel, Israel stand down orders and all, Israel has pummeled the Palestinian civilian population. While the onslaught has continued, the casualty number seems stuck around 32,000 or so since January... Israel has also launched attacks in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran. The situation at the moment seems to be escalating with Iran as they are preparing for retaliation. Of course, Russia is invested in Iran and will support them. Further escalation of the conflict could peal Turkey from NATO. Iran will not roll over either.

Like the Russia Ukraine conflict, the war in the Middle East is not in the national interest of the United States to escalate, or in anyone else’s interest, as the risk of a direct confrontation between Russia and the United States would have devastating global repercussions.

This war should immediately be deescalated.

In the same way that the U.S. is trying to deplete Russia’s resources by fighting a proxy war in Ukraine, which is arguably backfiring, the strategy by Globalists since the 1990s has been to fleece the United States and bankrupt it by engaging it in wars that are not of national interest. While this deliberate over extension of the United States financial and military resources has occurred, a foreign invasion has been allowed to occur in this same time period.

All biological entities from single cells to nations, can’t exist if they have totally open borders or totally closed borders. There needs to be a semi permeable boundary for it to exist as an independent organism or even a country. It is equally obvious that the first thing that is done in any security situation is to secure the perimeter. In the thirty plus years since the first gulf war, this was not done. The acceleration of this foreign invasion, especially in the post COVID era, has reached proportions that has Americans of all ethnic backgrounds alarmed.

As these military age men from the third world pour into the United States, what happened in Myanmar back in 2007 gives a hint at what may be in the future. Protests against the authoritarian system of government grew to the point where 10,000 Buddhist Monks marched peacefully carrying signs that love and kindness conquers all, only to be gunned down by Muslim military brought in from a different part of the country. The apparent U.N. or NATO troops used to disburse Canada’s freedom convoy is a more recent example. If your local cop or firefighter is not willing to force vaccinate you, there are always mercenaries.

Or this invasion force is likely embedded with deep state operatives that will start conducting terrorist attacks across the country. The answer of course will be a tighter police state….

The apparent strategy seems to be one of creating chaos and offering more control as the answer. After the September 11th false flag attacks on the World Trade Center, two unpatriotic wars were launched, and Americans lost liberty. The Patriot Act and the surveillance state grew to maturity, and the Presidency claimed a new found power to assassinate American citizens, simply by asserting that they are terrorists.

A similar strategy was used with COVID. Induce fear, create chaos, and offer solutions that bring about more control under the lie of safety. In the case of COVID, the solutions were also dehumanizing and degrading. Equally horrific was watching otherwise normal people doing the 21st Century version of the Goose Step, wearing face masks instead of arm bands.

As the political circus continues the world moves closer to war, and it also is moving closer to a global system of totalitarianism. Depopulation and slavery.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here or Give Send Go here.

Share

Refer a friend