On Saturday, July 13th, 2024, President Trump was shot at a rally in Butler Pennsylvania by a sniper on a roof top, approximately 150 feet away. The bullet pierced his ear, but apparently did not do any serious or life threatening damage.

Trump’s courageous response attempting to go back to the microphone telling people to fight with blood coming from his ear sealed his general election victory in the 2024 Presidential election race. Cheating on the computer vote and mail in vote will be too risky. This unwillingness to back down has been both a strength and a weakness. It is a weakness because he has yet to admit the mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological weapons of mass destruction. After a media created sex scandal in the 2016 presidential election, this quality served him as a strength when he paraded Bill and Hillary Clinton’s alleged rape victims in the audience during a presidential race. This quality clearly serves him as a strength after the shooting. This footage of Trump exiting Trump Force One indicates that he is physically fine.

Trump’s statement that he put out Sunday morning indicates that he will not be intimidated:

Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.

Information continues to come out on the shooting. Revolver News has raised some serious questions in this article. For starters, why weren’t all the nearby roof tops secured? There were only a few. In the video embedded in the article you can see the secret service agent pointing his rifle at the sniper on the roof. Yet he did not fire at the sniper until shots were fired. Even more disturbing is the video interview of an eyewitness in the parking lot where the sniper was shooting from. The witness said that he notified the police about the man on the roof, and nobody did anything. His questions were pertinent. Why didn’t they get Trump out of there before the shooting if they were told there was a sniper on the roof. In the time it took to get the secret service sniper on the roof it would have been wise to also get Trump off the stage.

The FBI will investigate the attempted assassination. The odds that the FBI is going to report that this was an inside job or a set up is highly remote. The reality is that if you can take a person’s photo you can kill them. This is a difficult truth to accept. It means that a lone gunman can be the sole cause of an assassination. However, when the police are being told there is a sniper on the roof and nobody does anything, that lends itself to this being an inside job.

During the COVID lockdowns there weren’t mass shootings? Why is that? To varying degrees, people were caged up like animals. Forced to wear masks, follow lines on the floor, stand six feet apart, threatened to lose their jobs if they did not get a bioweapon injection, and so on. I remember walking in the grocery store for 4 months being the only normal person without a mask. Why weren’t there mass shootings all over the place?

That should have driven people over the edge to commit such acts everywhere. Yet they didn’t happen. This points to a few simple explanations. Overwhelmingly these public shootings are the product of government mind control, brain washing, or simply enabling someone that already has malintent. Is it that far of a reach to consider that these assassins are also the product of government mind control, brain washing, or simply enablement?

Historically, any major figure that attempts to buck the system or shadow government too hard, regardless of ideology gets shot. Teddy Roosevelt on the Bull Moose Ticket, Huey Long, JFK, RFK, MLK, George Wallace, Reagan, Trump. I am probably missing a few names in this list.

Reagan’s presidency was a shadow of its promise after he survived an assassination attempt. In the aftermath of this shooting, Trump’s choice of a VP will indicate whether he is caving to intimidation or not. If he picks a neocon, then it would appear that he was in fact wavering.

It appears that the U.S. government or elements within the U.S. government attempted to assassinate President Trump. Since the 2024 presidential election is already won, it means the government, or these elements may try to assassinate him again.

It means President Trump needs to reevaluate his security detail. It has been reported that the Trump campaign has been requesting more enhanced security and that this security has been routinely denied. Given the either incompetence, or more likely collaboration and involvement of the secret service, should Trump consider a private security detail.

Biden’s comments to big donors about putting Trump in the bullseye may have been rhetoric. Still, it has long been said, the Secret Service’s guns point in both directions. It would cost a fortune, but Trump should consider using private security for the rest of the campaign and even after he gets elected. Since the election now appears to be a formality, it is likely the shadow government may strike again. If Trump doesn’t employ a private security detail, he sure needs to hand select his Secret Service…

My self, I’d go with the private security.

