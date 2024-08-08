Reminder: I will be joining Hrvoje Moric for his next Geopolitics & Empire (GAE) call with Paid Subscribers tonight, August 8th, 7PM Eastern. Hrvoje is the host of the Geopolitics and Empire Podcast. Hrvoje is an extremely informed and spectacular host and veteran freedom fighter. This call will also be available to Paid Subscribers of Mind Matters and Everything Else. Q & A Format.

Hrvoje has been a guest on Mind Matters and Everything Else, I’ve also been on GAE, and I’ve made 5 appearances with Hrvoje on TNT Radio:

We’ll be talking about the current state of the biosecurity state…my case, and also other aspects of the globalist agenda. I may ask Hrvoje his take on the Geopolitical mess.

The chat will be Question & Answer (Q&A) style so you can freely chat with myself and Hrvoje on the call and ask us about whatever you like. Hrvoje will record the session and post to Substack later for Paid Subscribers only as well as on Rokfin. Premium.