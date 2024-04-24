A North Carolina Appellate Court Betrayed the U.S. Constitution. This is why we need to establish these COVID injections are weapons of mass destruction. Hopefully this will be appealed. The Prep Act is clearly not Constitutional. Read Below:

A Court of Appeals in North Carolina has set a precedent for the forced vaccination of all children with a controversial ruling involving a 14-year-old boy who was given a COVID-19 vaccine without his consent or that of his parents.

The court ruled unanimously that the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) preempted a state law that could have protected the minor, Tanner Smith.

The problem began when Smith, who is a student at Western Guilford High School in Greensboro, was informed that he had been exposed to COVID-19 at school. In a letter to his parents, the school district said that he could not return to football practice until he had been given clearance by a public health professional unless he got tested for the virus. The letter added that a local school would be holding a free clinic offering COVID-19 tests and that consent for the tests would be required.

The next day, Smith went with his stepfather to the clinic to take advantage of the free testing because he was eager to resume football practice. However, it turned out that the school was also holding a free vaccination clinic alongside the testing. With his stepfather waiting in the car, Smith filled out a form that he assumed was related to the testing he was instructed to undergo. A clinic worker reportedly attempted to contact his mother, who was not available, but they did not try to reach his stepfather.

Although Smith insisted to the workers at the clinic that he was there to receive a test and not the vaccine and made it clear he did not want to be vaccinated, a clinic worker reportedly said “give it to him anyway.” He ended up receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over his protests and without obtaining parental consent.

