Let’s try not to complicate the obvious and trivialize the momentous. I took a peek at the proposed Kentucky bill. It has an exception for cancer. No, seriously. Sorry, but any proposed legislation that does not simply designate mRNA injections and products as deadly substances according to a given state’s bioweapon or weapon of mass destruction law, is BS. Legislation that does otherwise may simply be providing protection for mass murderers, as I recently wrote about in It’s a Bioweapon, Stupid!

The only path to victory for any states’ legislative efforts is recognizing that mRNA injections and products are in fact biological and technological weapons in violation of a state’s bioweapon law. That wipes away all liability shields and claims of protections. I want to thank Dr. Avery Brinkley, M.D., for his feedback on this and James Roguski for providing quick answer on something for me.

This is a simple draft Bill that can be adopted to any state. Just substitute Fla. Stat. 790.166 to any given state’s Bioweapon or Weapon of Mass Destruction law. It is a template that can certainly be improved upon. But keep it simple. The point is to designate mRNA injections and products as bioweapons in violation of existing law. It is followed by a pdf version.

MRNA BIOWEAPONS PROHIBITION ACT -SAMPLE BILL BILL TITLE - A bill to be entitled: An act designating mRNA injections and products as Weapons of Mass Destruction as defined by Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass Destruction, prohibiting mRNA injections and products in the State of Florida; ENACTING CLAUSE - Be it Enacted by the Legislature of the State of Florida that all mRNA injections and products are designated as Weapons of Mass Destruction as defined by Fla. Stat. 790.166. SHORT TITLE - Section 1. This act may be known as the "mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act." STATEMENT OF INTENT - Section 2. Intent. It is the intent of the Legislature to designate mRNA injections and products as Weapons of Mass destruction as defined by Fla. Stat. 790.166 and to prohibit their possession or distribution in the State of Florida. BODY OF THE BILL - Section 3. All mRNA injections and products shall be designated as Weapons of Mass Destruction as defined in Fla. Stat. 790.166. (a) The Governor, Attorney General, State Attorneys, County Sheriff’s Departments, and other law enforcement, shall collaborate and shall use all lawful means necessary to enforce this statute; (b) For the purposes of this act mRNA does not apply to naturally occurring mRNA as defined as; messenger ribonucleic acid is a single-stranded molecule of RNA that corresponds to the genetic sequence of a gene; (c) mRNA injections and products shall be defined as; -With regards to the COVID injections mRNA or 'modified' messenger RNA as related to the gene altering agents. The structure was altered by substituting two N-methyl-pseudouridine amino acids for the usual uridine components so as to elude immune destruction of the mRNA, which then allows the mRNA which produces the pathogenic Spike protein to exist within cells for a longer period of time; -And, all injections or products containing mRNA or 'modified' messenger RNA; -any human gene therapy product for any infectious disease indication, regardless of whether the administration is termed an immunization, vaccine, or any other term; -nanotechnology or nanoparticles that alter genes and create a biosynthetic cell replication (d) State or local government officials as defined in Section 3 (a) of this act, not enforcing, or investigating violations of this act upon being provided with reasonable evidence of violations of this act, shall be subject to the same penalties as those violating this act; PENALTY CLAUSE - Section 4. Any person who violates this act shall be subject to penalties as defined in Fla. Stat. 790.166. CIVIL ACTION Section 5. Any civilian in the State of Florida may seek injunctive and or declaratory relief, and or monetary damages from the State or State and Local officials for lack of enforcement of this act. EFFECTIVE DATE - This act shall take effect immediately upon passage.

Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 68.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you would like to support my legal effort to stop the shots visit GiveSendGo.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Share

Refer a friend