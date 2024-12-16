I filed a Motion for a Hearing on my Amended Motion for Rehearing. The Amended Motion for Rehearing is to rehear the whole case and to allow the proceedings to go forward. The motion for a Hearing is to have an in person or via zoom hearing about the Amended Motion for Rehearing.

Below is the screen shot of the Motion for a Hearing on the Amended Motion for Rehearing. It is a short motion, but the pdf is below too. Read the Amended Motion for Rehearing as that has the legal arguments in it.

To support this effort visit GiveSendGo

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Filed Motion For Hearing 94.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share

Refer a friend