Fake President Biden authorized the use of long range missiles, Army Tactical Missile System, or (ATACMS) by Ukraine. Ukraine fired six U.S.-made ATACMS missiles at Russia’s Bryansk region, inside Russia. Rightfully so, Representative Thomas Massie and others have called for Biden’s removal under the 25th amendment as he is not mentally competent. Massie called Biden’s authorization an un Constitutional act of war, which of course it is.

The escalation of this conflict is quickly reaching the point of no return. RT.com reported:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned that long-range strikes with Western weapons would change the nature of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, making it a direct confrontation between NATO and Moscow. On Tuesday, Russia officially updated its nuclear deterrence doctrine to authorize an atomic response to conventional attacks from countries backed by nuclear powers. This has been widely interpreted as applying to Ukrainian strikes with weapons supplied by the US, UK and France.

Nuclear capable missiles are on Russia border. The deployment and use of these U.S. long range missiles is an obvious escalation because it is basically a direct military conflict between the U.S. and Russia. It is also dangerous because it creates a scenario where the fear of a U.S. first strike with nuclear weapons out of Ukraine could prompt a Russian first strike, etc..

Zero Hedge Reported:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the nuclear doctrine, stating that the threshold for using nuclear weapons has been lowered, during an event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Lavrov asserted that Russia's position is that nuclear war won't happen, and that fundamentally Russian nuclear doctrine doesn't differ from the United States' - which sees nukes as a 'deterrent'. But still, he added, Russia will "react accordingly" to Ukraine firing a US long-range missile.

Imagine Russian missiles being fired by Mexico into the U.S. and how the U.S. would react to that. This is dangerous and reckless. Russia and the U.S. have the most nuclear weapons in the world and of the two countries Russia has the most, including hypersonic missiles that supposedly can’t be shot down.

The shadow government is brain washing people to believe there is a climate change emergency while simultaneously pushing the world to the brink of nuclear war?

There is a serious disconnect between the rulers of the world and the ruled people. How many people do you know personally that think that U.S. missiles should be used to bomb Russia?

Putin issued a chilling warning to the U.S. that there could be nuclear war by Christmas if the current escalation trajectory is not altered.

This nuclear war simulation out of Princeton shows 95 million people dying immediately on impact. Then in the aftermath an untold number of people will die from the nuclear fallout. Basically, the northern hemisphere would be done.

A nuclear war between Russia and the United States would be catastrophic on a global scale, and potentially an extinction level event. The consequences for human civilization would be devastating. Cities would be destroyed as would infrastructure. High atmosphere detonations of nuclear weapons could destroy electrical systems. Radiation would be carried by the wind contaminating areas thousands of miles away from blasts. Survivors of the blasts would suffer from radiation poisoning, leading to sickness, organ failure, and death. Long term cancer rates would rise dramatically for decades.

Truthfully, it is speculation and conjecture when it comes to the broader planetary environmental impacts. If there was a nuclear winter that could cause global famine. Theoretically, billions could starve as global temperatures could drop by several degrees, disrupting agriculture and leading to global famine as crops could fail for years. There could be effects on the ozone layer as well.

Then there are the long term effects of radiation on the ecosystem and humanity itself. It could take centuries or millennia for human civilization to recover, if it survived.

The whole thing is stupid. As I and many others have said from day one, the responsible thing for the U.S. to do once the conflict started would have been to immediately seek to deescalate the situation. It is hard to decipher the end game here.

Is it just about money? Or are globalists seeking some type of tactical nuclear exchange to prompt calls for world government? Or are they planning on hiding out in the southern hemisphere while they blow up the world?

It is difficult to put yourself in the minds of psychopaths. Whether we are talking about poising the world with bioweapon injections or endless war, on some level there is a sadistic pleasure driving the agenda of these globalists. They get off on the pain and suffering.

Even so it makes no sense. They already control the world. Depopulation through biological and technological weapons actually makes sense to fit their twisted goals. Global nuclear war seems way too risky. It is possible that it is part of a plan to initiate some kind of controlled nuclear interchange and then shut everything down.

Or are we simply looking at the natural escalation of a conflict that should have been deescalated immediately? Is this just dumb and reckless behavior?

It may be that the globalists are trying to cement a conflict so that it is impossible for President Trump to deescalate it when he comes into office.

Donald Trump Jr. said:

“The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives. Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!”

This is a possible explanation to Biden’s insane move. President Trump has said he would seek to deescalate the conflict and has called for a ceasefire in the past.

There really are no easy explanations for the behavior we have seen regarding the Russia Ukraine conflict. The continuous escalation when there were opportunities to deescalate is baffling. Maybe the Biden administration or whoever is actually running the United States, should sit down and watch Dr. Strangelove or something.

I still say the cage match between Biden, Putin, and Zelensky is doable.

It would be a lot more entertaining than global nuclear war…

