Karen Kingston and I were on Maria Zeee recently to discuss the 74 page Writ of Mandamus I filed in the Florida Supreme Court that was recently transferred to the circuit court. We talk about potential outcomes, which include rejection, acceptance, and moving forward with pleadings and judicial review, and potential ways to move forward based on these responses. We also talk about the importance for individuals to take similar actions elsewhere. Karen Kingston also gets into the details of her research. Click here or the image below to view.

