Contrary to popular myth, many Republican activists know they are fighting against a Uniparty, just as many Trump supporters and those voting for Trump, are not idol worshipers and have realistic expectations. In short, many people are voting for Trump because it would be insane not to vote for Trump. I am one of those people.

The reality is that the other side will kill us more quickly.

A realistic evaluation of the Trump presidency would compare it against other presidents, not an ideal president. Compared to other presidents, his first three years were good, the last year, was a disaster. Yes, I know he spent money like a drunken sailor those first three years too, but so has every other president in my lifetime.

In year four, let’s face it, 15 days to slow the curve, operation warp speed, face masks, PCR tests, standing six feet apart, bioweapon injections, lockdowns, etc., this all was directed by the federal government. Yes, the states implemented these policies, but they were directed and coerced by the federal government and this allowed plausible deniability. Hillary Clinton would never have been able of accomplished the COVID agenda as the Republican governors would have had to resist or they would have been run out of office on a rail in their own states. Either Trump was conned, or he was in on it. It is more likely that he was conned. I am told that whenever someone privately mentions this stuff to him, he gets angry. People don’t like to admit they were conned. Not a positive trait, I know. It could also be a mixture of both.

Either way we are here now and the prospect of looking at Kamala Harris everyday is what we are faced with.

Trump’s presidency needs to be compared to the Biden Harris administration, in which all four years were a disaster. Mask mandates, coerced and forced bioweapon injections, using the federal government as a weapon against its citizens, facilitating a complete foreign invasion of illegal aliens into the United States, are some easy examples. Then there is the twisted transgender agenda, overt racism, and attacks on normalcy in all forms. There is a foreign policy that is beyond reckless and has basically placed us in a direct conflict with Russia in Ukraine.

All of these and other factors have devastated our economy with massive inflation. Sorry, the numbers are fake. Anybody that has been to a grocery store knows inflation is severe and is impacting quality of life adversely. As if Harris and Biden have not done enough damage to the economy, Harris wants to steal another 4.1 trillion dollars from Americans in new taxes. Harris even wants to tax unrealized capital gains for wealthier taxpayers. This would be a federal tax on the increased value of an asset that was never sold. You read that correctly…

Instead, why not eliminate federal income taxes on individuals making 250,000 a year or less?

The answer to that is simple. It would require dismantling some of the monster federal government and of course, that would be a loss of control over people.

By the way, while Trump’s statement that he wanted to get rid of the federal income tax and fund the federal government with tariffs sounds good, I would not hold my breath. That also would require downsizing the federal government.

Keep in mind, the Biden Harris administration pulled back on its authoritarianism to get reelected. Once reelected Kamala Harris will do what she is told by her shadow government handlers, and that means harsh and severe authoritarian measures. Placed within the context of the overall depopulation and transhuman agenda, a Kamala Harris presidency will further that agenda by leaps and bounds. The murder of the innocent people in Appalachia after Hurricane Helene should give you a taste of the disdain that Harris has for Americans.

This is a key difference. It is very clear that the Biden Harris administration has ruled with malintent toward Americans, America, and even the concept of America. Their purpose is clearly to destroy America and facilitate world government and global depopulation and slavery.

I don’t think Trump supports some of the crazy authoritarian ideas that Democrats believe in such as cramming everybody into 15 minute cities, getting rid of automobiles, and having only three items of clothing a year.

I understand the fake computer voting and mail in ballot fraud issues. So why bother voting? Good question. I know not voting will not work. It may be that there is enough support where it is possible that they will allow Trump to win.

Why would they allow Trump to win?

Allowing Trump to win gives the illusion of real elections, and the deep state will thwart him at every turn where possible on major issues.

Can I say the elections are totally fake?

Well, maybe not, but the authenticity of the elections can’t be proven as we don’t have access to the computer voting machines algorithms and so on. So, I will remain skeptical.

Regardless, the last two election cycles were fraudulent.

While Kamala Harris will bring us hard authoritarianism and move us closer to abject slavery, a Trump presidency will slow that process down and buy us some more time. The dangers of a Harris presidency are obvious. The dangers of a Trump presidency are more nuanced.

Trump should immediately place the military on the borders. The fact that D.C. can be militarized, and the DOD can use deadly force on American citizens, but we can’t place the military on the border is somewhat astounding…Protecting the borders is the one thing the military is authorized to do and the one thing it does not do. Unfortunately, he will likely just beef up border patrol. Trump’s focus on deportation needs to be watched closely. There is the danger that the illegal alien epidemic will be used to push forth a digital ID, or that under national security after some deep state engineered terrorist attacks we lose more liberty. These are the kind of things that need to be watched in a Trump presidency. Trump should not get a blank check. Supporters need to hold him accountable and keep an eye on who he surrounds himself with if he gets elected.

Trump will be a lame duck and there are pros and cons to that. On the plus side it is less likely that the liberty movement and the America First movement will be held hostage like they were under George W. Bush. This is because six months into his presidency politicians will start positioning themselves for the 2028 Republican primary. The con of course is that the deep state can just delay and wait till he is out of office.

If Haris gets elected the speed bumps will be removed as we roll on toward the Great Reset. We had a taste of hard tyranny to various degrees at the height of COVID. So, if my choice is between hard tyranny and soft tyranny, I will choose the latter as this allows us at least to work toward liberty. It is often said the lesser of two evils is still evil. On the flip side, there can always be a new rock bottom. It can always get worse.

So yes, I am voting for Trump, because the other side will kill us more quickly…

Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD, is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism operating a private practice specializing in clinical hypnosis in SW Florid a.

