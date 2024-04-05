On March 3rd I filed a writ of mandamus in the Florida Supreme Court seeking to compel Governor Ron DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of Covid injections in the State of Florida, and for Attorney General Ashley Moody to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis of their contents. On March 20th it was transferred to the Circuit Court in Leon County, which is a trial Court. Two Florida Civil litigators have told me this was a positive development as we may end up getting to hearing testimony and evidence. Although, there is no way to predict what the Court will do. We are also in somewhat unchartered territory with this mandamus.

I’ve spent about $1200 so far. I will need to raise money to move this forward. The amount needed will depend on what the Court does. If the Court rejects this mandamus, I will need to appeal the decision in the First District Court of Appeals, and then take it from there. If the Court does not reject the Mandamus, then we will likely move forward with pleadings, and if we end up getting into depositions and witnesses, the process could get costly, even as a pro se litigant. While I have already dedicated a lot of time to this project, I will likely be spending much more time on it in the future.

