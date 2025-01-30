This is a local issue, but I am sharing because you may want to push this issue in your area too….

FL - The Lee County Board of Commissioners is taking up the issue of fluoride in the water. Shout out to Robert Valenta, President of the Lee County Republican Assembly for getting it on the agenda and to Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass for putting it on the agenda and inviting Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo to speak. (unfortunately he can’t attend) And also, to Stand for Health Freedom in assisting the Lee County Republican Assembly in the overall effort. Word is that the Commissioners are all in support of this effort.

If you would like to attend, the meeting is Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Board Chambers in the Old Lee County Courthouse, 2120 Main St., downtown Fort Myers. You will want to get there early due to parking. If you have any questions, you can email Robert Valenta at president@leerepublican.com

Previously Dr. Ladapo spoke at a medical freedom versus medical tyranny event hosted by the Lee County Republican Assembly that you may find interesting.

Fluoride is an industrial waste. Fluoride in water may have several areas of potential negative health impacts. Here are some areas of concern:

Neurodevelopmental Concerns: Recent studies, including those cited in federal court decisions, suggest that high fluoride exposure might be linked to lower IQ in children, particularly if exposure occurs during pregnancy.

Endocrine and Bone Health: There are concerns about fluoride's impact on thyroid function and potential links to bone fractures or bone cancer

Individual Choice: Water fluoridation is a form of mass medication without individual consent, infringing on personal freedoms.

Thyroid Disorders:

Fluoride can interfere with thyroid function, potentially leading to hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. It might inhibit iodine uptake by the thyroid gland, which is crucial for thyroid hormone production.

Osteoporosis: Fluoride can increase bone density but also fracture risk, leading to a complex relationship with osteoporosis. High fluoride levels are clearly linked with skeletal fluorosis, which can mimic or exacerbate osteoporosis symptoms.

Osteosarcoma: Some studies have suggested a potential link between fluoride exposure and osteosarcoma (a type of bone cancer), especially in young males.

Neurological Disorders:

Apart from the debated impact on IQ, fluoride has been studied for possible links to other neurological issues like Alzheimer's disease due to its potential to accumulate in brain tissue.

Reproductive Health Issues:

There's research exploring fluoride's effects on fertility, including sperm quality in males and reproductive outcomes in females. Some animal studies suggest fluoride can impact reproductive health.

Kidney Disease:

People with kidney impairment might be at higher risk for fluoride toxicity since kidneys are involved in fluoride excretion. Those with chronic kidney disease could accumulate fluoride more readily, exacerbating potential health effects.

Gastrointestinal Issues:

Acute high doses of fluoride can cause nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Chronic exposure at high levels might contribute to gastrointestinal symptoms in sensitive individuals.

Cardiovascular System:

Some research has explored fluoride's effects on heart health, including potential impacts on blood vessels and heart function.

Immune System:

There's some evidence suggesting that high fluoride exposure might affect the immune system, potentially altering immune responses, but this is not well-established in humans.

Here is the Lee County Republican Assembly’s resolution calling on the Commissioner’s to remove fluoride from the water.

Resolution for the Immediate Removal of

Fluoridation in all Municipal Water of Lee County

1/26/25

Whereas; the addition of fluoride to public water supplies is intended to provide a health benefit by reducing dental decay, which aligns with the definition of a medical intervention. [i] ; and

Whereas; Florida Statute 381.026, the “Patient's Bill of Rights and Responsibilities,” establishes the right of individuals to make informed decisions about medical treatment, including the right to refuse such treatment [ii]; and

Whereas; water fluoridation does not allow for individualized consent or dosage control, resulting in the public being exposed to a health intervention without their explicit informed consent; and

Whereas; fluoride for dental health purposes is readily accessible through alternative means, such as toothpaste, mouthwash, and professional treatments, allowing individuals to make informed and voluntary choices regarding their fluoride exposure; and

Whereas; water fluoridation has historically been credited with reducing the prevalence of dental caries and has been recognized by public health agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as a significant public health achievement; and

Whereas; emerging research, including findings from recent legal and scientific reviews, raises concerns about adverse health effects associated with fluoride exposure, particularly neurodevelopmental risks in children, prompting reconsideration of its safety and efficacy [iii] ; and

Whereas; on September 24, 2024, in the federal lawsuit Food and Water Watch, et al. v. United States Environmental Protection Agency (Case No. 7-cv-20162-EMC), the United States District Court for the Northern District of California ruled against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), finding that fluoridation of water at a concentration of 0.7 milligrams per liter (mg/L)—the level currently deemed "optimal" by the EPA—poses an unreasonable risk of reduced IQ in children [iv] ; and

Whereas; the court further determined that there is "substantial and scientifically credible evidence establishing that fluoride poses a risk to human health," including associations with reductions in children's IQ and hazardous effects at levels too close to those present in U.S. drinking water iii ; and

Whereas; the hazard identification step of the hazard assessment is satisfied, showing that exposure to the chemical fluoride is associated with the adverse effect of reduced IQ in children, particularly in boys; and

Whereas; the municipality has a duty to protect the public from this public health risk, especially those most vulnerable, such as pregnant mothers, breastfeeding mothers, and formula-fed infants [v] ; and

Whereas; the fluoridation of the municipal water supply system is not mandated by any applicable federal or state law, rule, or regulation and is subject to the discretion of the elected governing bodies of municipalities; and

Whereas; a growing number of municipalities across Florida are discontinuing, or not implementing, fluoridation [vi] ; and

Whereas; Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is likely to be confirmed as the head of HHS, and has expressed his strong belief that water fluoridation must end [vii] ; and

Whereas; on November 22, 2024, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo put Florida’s municipalities on notice, stating in a press conference: “It is public health malpractice, with the information we have now, to continue adding fluoride to water” [viii] ; and

Whereas; the Florida Surgeon General’s office has issued written guidance indicating that recent research shows exposure to fluoridated water can lead to neurodevelopmental issues in children [ix] ; therefore

Be It Resolved; the Lee County Republican Assembly calls on The Lee BOCC, and all municipal governing bodies and utility boards in Lee County Florida, to take all immediate necessary actions to implement the discontinuance of the fluoridation of the municipal water supply in Lee County.

Adopted this day, January 25, 2025



