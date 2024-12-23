I filed a Notice of Appeal to the First District Court of Appeal in Florida yesterday..

To Recap….

On December 1st, 2024, I filed a new case in the Second Judicial Circuit in and for Leon County, Florida (2024-CA-001977) seeking an injunction to prohibit Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody from allowing the continued distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

The case is backed up by scientific evidence and expert affidavits.

The complaint also seeks declaratory judgements that the COVID 19 injections and all mRNA injections violate Weapons of Mass Destruction § 790.166, Fla. Stat. (2023); Fraud § 817.034 Fla Stat. (2023); and clearly violate Florida Medical Consent Law § 766.103 Fla Stat. (2023).

The Circuit Court in Leon County issued an ORDER Denying my motion for Rehearing and my Motion for a Hearing on my Motion for Rehearing.

You can download the Notice of Appeal or read the screen shot below.

You can also read the Motion for Rehearing here and download it as well as Affidavits and the Original Complaint from that link.

To support this effort visit GiveSendGo

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.