Below is a draft Ban The Jab County Ordinance. I want to thank Karen Kingston for her assistance. Tried to get her to write the whole thing, but didn’t work. Must be losing my touch…. Make sure you subscribe to her extremely informative Substack.

We will try to get this passed wherever we can, including here in Lee County FL. Steep hill to climb. In addition to continuing to get local county Republican parties to pass Ban the Jab Resolutions in Florida and across the country, we are going to push for county ordinances too. More on strategy in another post. Feel free to use, adapt, and push in your local county. This can also be easily adapted to your city government too.

Share

ORDINANCE NO. 2023 -_____

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA, ESTABLISHING LEE COUNTY PROHIBITION ON THE DISTRIBUTION OF COVID-19 INJECTIONS AND mRNA NANOPARTICLE BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS; PROVIDING FOR CONFLICT AND SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR INCLUSION IN THE CODE OF LAWS AND ORDINANCES; AND PROVIDING FOR

WHEREAS, continued experimentation on humans and denial of informed consent are violations of the Nuremberg Code, which is the basis for many international, federal, and state informed consent laws, and therefore constitute crimes against humanity; and

WHEREAS, strong and credible evidence exists that Covid 19 injections mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological weapons; and

WHEREAS, Pfizer’s data as of February 28, 2021, revealed 1223 deaths, 42,000 adverse cases, 158,000 adverse incidents, and approximately 1,000 side effects; and

WHEREAS, Pfizer data as of June 18, 2022 revealed nearly 5 million harmful clinical outcomes, including 696,605 nervous system disorders, 539,299 musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders (92,942 pain in extremities), and 317,811 gastrointestinal disorders, 224,633 skin, hair and nail disorders, 190,720 respiratory and chest disorders, 178,353 female and male reproductive system disorders (erectile dysfunction, infertility, heavy menstrual bleeding), 167,382 victims developed bacterial, viral, or parasitic infections (24,910 herpetic infections), 126,993 cardiac disorders, 100,970 blood and lymphatic system disorders, 77,148 psychiatric disorders, 73,542 vascular disorders, 61,518 eye disorders, 47,038 ear and labyrinth disorders (15,833 tinnitus), 31,895 immune system disorders, 13,647 kidney and urinary disorders, 3,711 cancers and benign cysts, 4,056 pregnancy complications 1,859 spontaneous abortion complications, 1,143 genetic disorders, and 3,814 deaths; and

WHEREAS, as of 6/9/2023 VAERS data revealed 17,540 deaths, and has a previously reported undereporting factor as low as 1% of total adverse outcomes; and

Whereas, VSAFE data conducted with 10 million participants, results revealed 7.7% of participants required medical care, 44% of participants suffered from pain, joint pain, and muscle aches, 18% of participants suffered from fatigue, 14% of participants suffered headaches; and

WHEREAS, multiple studies provide strong and credible evidence that Covid 19 mRNA nanoparticle gene edting technology injections alter human DNA; and

WHEREAS, government agencies, media and tech companies, and other corporations, have committed enormous fraud by claiming Covid 19 injections are safe and effective; and

WHEREAS, THE NATIONAL NANOTECHNOLOGY INITIATIVE SUPPLEMENT TO THE PRESIDENT'S 2023 BUDGET verifies mRNA injections contain nanoparticle technologies; and

WHEREAS, the engineered nanoparticle technologies (aka vaccine nanotechnology) in COVID-19 mRNA injections are patented for use as a nanocarrier of an ‘agent of biowarfare,’ per US Patent Number 9539210, VACCINE NANOTECHNOLOGY; and

WHEREAS, COVID-19 injections and all mRNA injections and medications containing mRNA nanoparticles meet the legal definition of biological weapons according to 18 USC 175, Ch. 10: BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS; and

WHEAREAS, COVID-19 injections and all mRNA injections and medications containing mRNA nanoparticles meet the legal definition of biological weapons as weapons of mass destruction according to F.S.790.166; and

WHEREAS, a person who manufactures, possesses, sells, delivers, displays, uses, attempts to use, or conspires to use, or who makes readily accessible to others a weapon of mass destruction commits a felony of the first degree per F.S.790.166.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA:

SECTION ONE: Title

This Ordinance shall be known and cited as the Lee County Prohibition on the Distribution

of COVID-19 Injections and mRNA Nanoparticle Biological Weapons.

SECTION TWO: Purpose and Intent

The purpose of this Ordinance is to safeguard and protect Lee County residents from

Covid 19 injections and mRNA Nanoparticle Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction.

SECTION THREE: Definitions

The terms used in this Ordinance shall be defined as outlined in F.S.790.166, Florida Statutes, as may be amended from time to time.

SECTION FOUR: Applicability.

This Ordinance is applicable and limited to Lee County.

SECTION FIVE: Prohibition on the distribution of COVID-19 and mRNA injections.

(A) All entities including but not limited to, a business entity, government entity, healthcare provider, educational institution, or individual within Lee County, as defined in Florida Statutes Sec. 768.38, may not manufacture, possesses, distribute, deliver, display, uses, attempt to use, or conspires to use, or make readily accessible to others, COVID-19 injections or mRNA nanoparticle injections or medications..

(B) Lee County will not fund or cooperate with any entity attempting to obtain, display or distribute COVID-19 injections or mRNA nanoparticle injections or medications..

(C) Florida Statutes Sec. 790.166 is incorporated herein by reference, as it pertains to defining biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction.

(D) LEE County shall enforce violations of this ordinance in compliance with F.S. 790.166.

SECTION SIX: Directives from state or federal agencies

Lee County will not adhere to state or federal directives that are in conflict with F.S. 790.166 and or 18 USC Ch. 10: BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS.

SECTION SEVEN: Directives from the World Health Organization and Other International Bodies

Lee County does not recognize any authority by the World Health Organization or any other international body to impose any health mandates or directives within Lee County.

SECTION EIGHT: Penalties.

Violations of Florida Statutes Sec. 790.166, and therefore violations of this Ordinance, by individuals and entities, shall be punishable with a fine of $250,000 for each and every incidence of attempting to manufacture, possess, distribute, deliver, display, use, attempts to use, or conspires to use, or make readily accessible to others, a weapon of mass destruction.

SECTION NINE: Conflict and Severability

In the event this Ordinance conflicts with State or Federal law, F.S. 790.166 and 18 USC 175 Ch. 10: BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS, shall apply. If any phrase or portion of the Ordinance is held invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, such portion shall be deemed a separate, distinct and independent provision and such holding shall not affect the validity of the remaining portion.

It is the intent of this Ordinance to mirror State law and federal law. Accordingly, this Ordinance shall be automatically amended upon any amendment of F.S. 790.166 and 18 USC 175 Ch. 10: BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS.

SECTION TEN: Inclusion in the Code of Laws and Ordinances

The provisions of this Ordinance shall become and be made part of the Code of Laws and Ordinances of Lee County, Florida. The sections of the Ordinance may be renumbered or relettered to accomplish such, and the word “ordinance” may be changed to “section,” “article,” or any other appropriate word.

SECTION ELEVEN: Effective Date

This Ordinance shall become effective upon filing with the Secretary of State.

PASSED AND DULY ADOPTED by the Board of County Commissioners of Lee County, Florida, this ____th day of Month, 2023.

ATTEST: BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

KEVIN c. KARNES, CLERK LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA

By: __________________________ By: _____________________________

, Deputy Clerk Brian Hamman, Chairman

Approved as to form and legality:

_______________________________

Richard Wesch, County Attorney

References

Paragraph 1

https://globalcovidsummit.org/news/declaration-iv-restore-scientific-integrity

Paragraph 3

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Paragraph 4

https://www.globalresearch.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/pfizer-report.pdf

Paragraph 5

https://www.openvaers.com/vaersapp/reports.php

Paragraph 6

https://icandecide.org/v-safe-data/

Paragraph 7

Aldén, M., Olofsson Falla, F., Yang, D., Barghouth, M., Luan, C., Rasmussen, M., & De Marinis, Y. (2022). Intracellular reverse transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 in vitro in human liver cell line. Current issues in molecular biology, 44(3), 1115-1126.

https://www.mdpi.com/1467-3045/44/3/73/htm?s=09&fbclid=IwAR3MHm_RVRc9qxfoObdk1lkr2vmaHKj32Ojf8WiLEyhlILtVkoOCEwf3KEc

Zhang, L., Richards, A., Barrasa, M. I., Hughes, S. H., Young, R. A., & Jaenisch, R. (2021). Reverse-transcribed SARS-CoV-2 RNA can integrate into the genome of cultured human cells and can be expressed in patient-derived tissues. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 118(21), e2105968118.

https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2105968118

Paragraph 8

https://theintercept.com/2022/10/31/social-media-disinformation-dhs/

Paragraph 9

https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/NNI-FY23-Budget-Supplement.pdf

Paragraph 10

https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/29/d1/ca/18013ced0621f0/US9539210.pdf

Paragraph 11

https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?path=/prelim@title18/part1/chapter10&edition=prelim

Paragraph 12

https://m.flsenate.gov/Statutes/790.166?fbclid=IwAR3jIowe32rpFdLBlHOa5jt9nsF8M6Irc5JGYEU2Sg-25XFH_l6a8GRxZeQ

Paragraph 13

https://m.flsenate.gov/Statutes/790.166?fbclid=IwAR3jIowe32rpFdLBlHOa5jt9nsF8M6Irc5JGYEU2Sg-25XFH_l6a8GRxZeQ