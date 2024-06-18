Dr. Joseph Sansone on the Tom Roten Show
I was on the Tom Roten Show yesterday. We discussed the status of my litigation and appeal as well as the psychology involved in manipulating the masses via group think and obedience to authority. We also discussed the psychology behind the diffusion of responsibility and the denial regarding the Covid shots. We also discussed politics. Click here to listen or the image below.
